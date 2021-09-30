Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Announces Commitment to Global Efforts Advocating for Cybersecurity and Online Behavior Change during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

This year's initiative highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity and encouraging individuals and organizations to take necessary measures to stay safe and secure in an increasingly connected world.

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / IGI Cybersecurity today announced its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October, by signing up as a 2021 Champion and joininga growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of 'Do Your Part. BeCyberSmart.'

"Each year, we make it a priority to be a Champion for Cybersecurity Awareness Month to encourage businesses to prioritize their information security," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI Cybersecurity. "This year, we've seen everything from ransomware to phishing attacks surge, which is why we are encouraging businesses of all sizes build a sound security strategy."

More than ever before, technology plays a part in almost everything we do. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences this provides, recent events have shown us how quickly our lives and businesses can be disrupted when cyber criminals and adversaries use technology to do harm. Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities, while offering actionable guidance surrounding behaviors anyone can take to protect themselves and their organizations. Everyone has a responsibility to do their part in securing our interconnected world.

This year, the Cybersecurity Awareness Month's main weekly focus areas will revolve around:

Understanding and implementing basic cyber hygiene, including the importance of strong passphrases, using multi-factor authentication, performing software updates, and backing up data.

Recognizing and reporting phishing attempts whether it's through email, text messages, or chat boxes.

Empowering individuals to not only practice safe online behavior, but consider joining the mission of securing our online world by considering a career in cybersecurity!

Making cybersecurity a priority in business by making products and processes "secure by design" and considering cybersecurity when purchasing new internet-connected devices.

Keep an eye out on our social media channels (IGI Cybersecurity and Nodeware®) as well as our blog at blog.IGIcybersecurity.com for new content relevant to the BeCyberSmart themes each week in October.

If everyone does their part-implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences, or training employees-our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.

Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. IGI Cybersecurity is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the official hashtag BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

About National Cyber Security Alliance

The National Cyber Security Alliance is a nonprofit alliance on a mission to create a more secure connected world. We enable powerful, public-private partnerships in our mission to educate and inspire individuals to protect themselves, their families and their organizations for the collective good. Our primary partners are the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and our Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; AIG; Bank of America; Cofense; Discover; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; KnowBe4; La-Z-Boy; Lenovo; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft; Mimecast; NortonLifeLock; Paubox; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Terranova Security; US Bank; VISA; Wells Fargo. The National Cyber Security Alliance's core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); Identity Management Day; and CyberSecure My Business. For more information on the National Cyber Security Alliance, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.

