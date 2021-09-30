Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO),a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, is very pleased to announce that diagnostic industry veteran, Manny Iglesias, joins as Ikonisys' Sales Director for the US market. Manny's responsibilities will encompass accelerating Ikoniscope20 sales by strengthening Ikonisys' presence and acquiring new customers, expanding in new geographies, and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies.

Manny brings over 30 years of sales and leadership experience to Ikonisys, mostly spent in the diagnostics sector. Manny already knows Ikonisys and the Ikoniscope well, having been the top-selling representative during the launch of the first-generation instrument. Manny gained expertise developing and leading high-performance sales teams in North and Central America at Dako, Leica Microsystems and CSI Laboratories. Additionally, he has a proficiency in process improvement, change management, automation and systems integration, developed during consulting experiences with top firms including Accenture, Schneider Electric and Johnson Johnson. He is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and holds an MBA from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University.

"Manny is an outstanding addition to our Ikonisys team, as he brings a deep blend of both human skills and technical knowledge in the diagnostics industry" said Jurgen Schipper, Chief Commercial Officer of Ikonisys. "As Ikonisys continues its rapid growth and focuses across the United States and Europe, Manny's sales leadership and extensive background in building strong customers relationships will accelerate Ikonisys' growth." continued Jurgen Schipper."

"I am honored to be part of this new development phase for Ikonisys and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last years. Ikonisys is perfectly positioned to help laboratories transform their business with automation and digitalization for higher diagnostic confidence and throughput, in order to compete in the modern environment" stated Manny Iglesias, Sales Director, US

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

