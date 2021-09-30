EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Sales Result
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - September 30, 2021 - As part of the optimization of its facilities portfolio, the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction involving one of its satellite office buildings located in chemin de la Chapelle 4-6 in Lausanne, Switzerland, for an amount of CHF 19'000'000.
Concurrently with the closing of the sale transaction, the Group entered into a long-term lease agreement for the office building, underscoring the Group's strong commitment to maintaining a significant local presence in the region.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Contacts
Cédric Alber
Corporate Communications
Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations
+41 79 647 61 71
+1 (415) 962-5005
cedric.alber@nagra.com
Santino Rumasuglia
version française
