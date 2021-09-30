Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Vicinity Motor Corp.: Die vielleicht beste und zugleich günstigste EV-Aktie!
30.09.2021
Lucerne Capital Management Encourages Continued Share Buybacks At Intertrust

Issues Presentation Outlining Extremely Attractive Valuation of Intertrust Stock

GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucerne Capital Management ("Lucerne"), a registered investment adviser with a long-term focus and shareholder of Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement supporting the Company's recently announced buyback program and highlighting the extreme attractiveness of Intertrust stock.

Intertrust's valuation remains extremely attractive, and is currently the cheapest stock within the broader business service sector despite having a superior financial profile to its peers. As a large Intertrust shareholder, we support the Company's recently announced share buyback program, and encourage the Company to take advantage of its capacity to incorporate additional share buybacks as an ongoing tool in its Capital Allocation toolkit, not just as a one off. We look forward to maintaining a constructive and ongoing dialogue with Management and the Supervisory Board of the Company to help enhance value for all Intertrust shareholders.

Lucerne also issued a presentation outlining the attractiveness of Intertrust's valuation, which can be found at https://www.lucernecap.com/post/lucerne-encourages-continued-share-buybacks-at-intertrust.

About Lucerne Capital Management

Lucerne Capital Management, founded in 2000 and co-managed by Pieter Taselaar and Thijs Hovers, is an investment firm specializing in bottom-up stock selection with a focus on European markets.

Media Contacts
Steve Bruce/Taylor Ingraham
ASC Advisors
+1 203 992 1230
sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
