One Media iP Group Plc - Director Dealing

30 September 2021

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, announces that it has been notified on 30 September 2021 that Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 66,801 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 6.80 pence per share on 30 September 2021.

Following the above transaction, Mr Infante holds 26,144,663 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 11.75 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

One Media iP Group Plc

Michael Infante - CEO

Alice Dyson - COO

Claire Blunt - Chairman +44 (0)175 378 5500

+44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)

Giles Balleny

Max Gould

Michael Johnson (Sales) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 PPR Publicity +44 (0)7930 304301

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film and TV whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner. Additionally its www.tcat.media copyright infringement and digital music audit tool software TCAT, is used daily with major record labels and the world leading digital international distributor. Men & Motors its branded car channel is now available via its web site www.menandmotors.com and YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCNLiybn_9jgQaV0NZlSRwCg

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit www.omip.co.uk and www.harmonyip.com/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail: