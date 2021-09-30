This year, the award "Most Innovative Product" goes to the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty from BioNTech/Pfizer. In addition, the biotechnology company from Mainz can look forward to the award "The Golden Tablet". In the Pharma Trend Ranking, Roche Pharma is the best pharmaceutical company in 2021, with Lilly and Bristol-Myers Squibb in second and third place, followed by Novartis Pharma in fourth place and Amgen in fifth place. A total of 13 products in 7 categories will receive the "Most Innovative Product" award.

The winner for the award "The Golden Tablet" has been determined BioNTech. In addition to the company's research activity, a large product pipeline with many innovations is decisive for the award, as well as the quality of the products. The ranking "Best Pharmaceutical Companies Germany 2021" was also published: Roche Pharma, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Pharma and Amgen occupy places one to five in the Pharma Trend Image Innovation Award survey.

Thirteen other winners were able to enjoy the award "Most Innovative Product". These include in the Rx category (prescription drugs): the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty from BioNTech and Tolak for the treatment of actinic keratoses from Pierre Fabre. Exeltis is awarded for both the oral contraceptive Slinda and DeflaGyn for the treatment of cervical dysplasia erosions. In the Orphan Drugs category, Gilead Sciences' hepatitis D drug Hepcludex, Kyowa Kirin's Poteligeo for the treatment of mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome, and Incyte's Pemazyre for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma win.

In the Specialty Care segment, the prostate cancer drug Erleada from Janssen-Cilag receives an award. The food supplement ImmunoBON for allergy therapy by Bencard is the winner in the OTC category. The app MyIUS from Jenapharm, which accompanies users of intrauterine systems, was chosen in the Digital Health Applications category. Roche Diagnostics won in the Diagnostics category with the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test on the one hand, and the Avenio NGS Oncology Assay on the other. In the category Leap Innovations Treatment of COVID-19, Formycon lands in first place followed by Ethris and Pieris Pharmaceuticals in second and third place.

The publication of the ranking and the presentation of the subject-specific awards took place on 14 September 2021 as a hybrid event in the Ehrensaal of the Deutsches Museum.

Further information on the ranking and the awards at https://pharma-trend.com/en/pharma-award/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005795/en/

Contacts:

Eurecon Verlag GmbH

Dr. Dieter Jung, +49 8151 909801

CEO

Dieter.jung@eurecon.de