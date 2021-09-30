DJ ENERGISME and Orange Business Services sign a partnership to optimize the energy performance of buildings by combining their respective energy data and IoT mastery.

Orange Business Services has chosen the N'Gage d'Energisme platform, and is launching its "Smart Eco-energy" offering to optimize the energy performance of the real estate assets of private and public organizations.

Energisme, a French deep-tech software publisher, created the smart platform N'Gage to help organisations automate the real-time management of their energy efficiency. Designed to operate in complex environments relying on a powerful, secure infrastructure, N'Gage:

-- Facilitates access to consumption data by consolidating the data in a single interface,

-- Automates analyses,

-- Provides "tailor-made" responses to the management of multi-fluid energy performance.

Orange Business Services, a global digital services company born from the network, by integrating the N'Gage platform, offers the market a solution that allows end-to-end monitoring of all data related to multi-fluid energy consumption of the real estate assets of different market players. Thanks to the sensors of connected objects, Orange collects and analyses data in complete security, until key indicators are obtained. Once returned to users, the information is processed and adapted for rapid, reliable, and relevant decision-making in order to accelerate their energy transition.

The Smart Eco-energy offering fits perfectly with existing Orange offers - Smart Office for end users and Hypervision for managers. It immediately meets a two-fold objective: on one hand, the monitoring and optimization of energy consumption and, on the other hand, compliance with the obligations of the Tertiary Decree, which provides for a reduction in energy consumption of 40%, 50%, and 60% by 2030, 2040, and 2050 respectively, for all tertiary buildings over 1000 m2. This represents 17% of France's energy consumption.

For Thierry Chambon, Managing Director of Energisme, "Our collaboration is based on a strong complementarity between our skills. The massive development of connected objects generates increasing volumes of heterogeneous data flows, continuously and in real time. By integrating our platform into its offering, Orange Business Services provides a global solution that enables all consumption data to be processed instantly. I would like to thank the Orange Business Services teams for their confidence. I am convinced that the combination of our technological solutions will help accelerate the energy transition of market players."

Gabriel Chegaray, Deputy Manager of the Smart Cities Department at Orange Business Services declares, "At Orange Business Services, we are mobilized to support business transformation and promote the development of a responsible economy. We chose Energisme for the technological quality of its solution's infrastructure, its interoperability, enabling it to be connected to all systems, and lastly, for the scalability of its features, which make it an unparalleled platform on the market. With our Smart Eco-energy offering, we are committed to supporting our customers in their energy transition." About ENERGISME

Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.

ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company.

For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ Contacts

ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Yael Mamane Jennifer Jullia/Loris Daougabel Alexandre Coulier investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr / ldaougabel@actifin.fr acoulier@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (0)6 64 14 95 87 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

