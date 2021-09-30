MyXR Inc.: Sloane Stephens joins MyXR Inc's global team

American professional tennis player, Grand Slam Champion, Olympian, entrepreneur, investor, social activist, and founder of the Sloane Stephens Foundation joins industry leader in SaaS Engagement as partner, ambassador, shareholder, and advisor

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MyXR Inc, a global leader for SaaS XR and engagement software, announced the official addition of Sloane Stephens to its global team. Known as a fierce competitor as much as a positive, powerful force for the underrepresented, Sloane brings both her commercial and community strength to MyXR.



"I am excited to be joining the MyXR team, to work with the CEO and these veterans of leadership, change, and disruption," said Sloane Stephens. "Together, we are building an ecosystem of technology platforms for global and local communities. I look forward to bringing the Sloane Stephens Foundation and my partners into the MyXR fold to elevate and inspire young lives with infinite potential."

In Sloane's historic 2017 comeback following a devastating foot injury and grueling rehab, she rose from No. 957 entering Wimbledon to become the US Open Champion in only two months. Sloane has been ranked as high as world number 3 on the WTA Tour and has won six tournaments to-date. She is also a French Open Finalist, WTA Year-End Finalist, and Australian Open Semi-Finalist.

Off the court, Sloane is a leader and advocate, serving as a Top-20 representative on the WTA Player Council and as a founding member of the More Than A Vote campaign. Through the Sloane Stephens Foundation, Sloane has served over 6,000 youth in Compton, CA and South Florida and was named a finalist for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award in 2019.

In 2021 MyXR Inc extended its commitment to underserved and underrepresented communities by announcing both the MyXR Foundation, in partnership with Tides Foundation, and welcoming underrepresented investor groups into the pre-IPO company. MyXR's SaaS platforms include 3rd generation XR platforms including MyXR Engage (for gamification and rewards) and MyXR Experience Platform (for augmented reality syndication).

"We are absolutely honored to have Sloane Stephens on the MyXR team," said Hans Koch, Chairman and CEO of MyXR Inc. "Her passion, energy, focus, business acumen, and genuineness are inspiring to all of us. What she does on the tennis court, in the schools, in the community, and in the boardroom are why we are stoked to be working with her on the biggest global stage and right here at home. To bring our technology to Sloane's partners, sponsors, and the Sloane Stephens Foundation is an incredible opportunity -- to amplify the message of healthy lifestyles, financial literacy, and opportunity for all."

About Sloane Stephens Foundation

The Sloane Stephens Foundation was established in 2013 by U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens to inspire children to dream big and achieve, on and off the tennis court. Through nationally recognized after school curricula, college preparatory programs, and exciting tennis instruction, the Sloane Stephens Foundation offers underserved students the additional tools necessary to achieve in and out of the classroom while falling in love with a lifelong sport. Since 2013, the Sloane Stephens Foundation has served almost 6,000 students in the Compton Unified School District in programs across 25 campuses, and serves youth nationwide through other events and programs. To learn more about the Sloane Stephens Foundation, visit http://www.SloaneStephensFoundation.organd follow on Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook.

About MyXR Inc.