Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their Decentralized Social Media Platform: Zoom Webinar Confirmed

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Temecula, CA, Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that it has successfully launched the Closed Beta version of the Digitalage engagement platform on September 27, 2021. The Company will be introducing key members of the team and showing the complexities of launching a social media platform initially to compete with Facebook and Instagram. In addition, the team is planning to go over critical features on the zoom webinar, which is set for today at 2:00 PM PST. Digitalage, a decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform, has emerged from stealth mode with the soft launch.

Founder and CEO Peter Michaels says," I will never take a knee. The Digitalage platform will give people the opportunity to get the real truth and free speech while protecting their content."

To facilitate more seamless migration and cross-pollination from other entrenched platforms, as well as sticking with the decentralized nature of Digitalage's social media platform, much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity to enable data portability with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo.

Ensuring a robust environment for creators has been paramount to the Digitalage experience. It will establish Digitalage as a premiere solution for influencers to uniquely express their individual and artistic style with established fans and new followers alike.

Digitalage's innovative content protection technologies for image and video content are well underway. This, along with Digitalage's extensive digital rights management platform, including marketplace, revenue generation, escrow, and payments features, will provide a democratized framework. It will enable content creators, studios, publishers, and the general public to utilize indelible watermarks on their visual content for attribution, assign usage rights and restrictions, handle disputes, place offers, review bids, manage contracts, as well as receive and pay out royalties. This suite of features is unique in the entertainment and media industry, not just equalizing the playing field but leveling up the capabilities, automation, and process optimization to enable a new trillion-dollar media economy, including rapid monetization of back-catalog and archival content.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

Peter Michaels, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

