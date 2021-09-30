

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite drifting down into negative territory in late afternoon trade on Thursday, the Switzerland stock market managed to emerge above the flat line during the closing minutes to end the session with a small gain.



After a firm start, the market kept paring gains as the session progressed and then briefly slipped into the red in the penultimate hour as the mood turned cautious.



The benchmark SMI ended the session with a gain of 14.12 points or 0.12% at 11,642.45. The index, which advanced to 11,734.71 early on in the session, dropped to a low of 11,586.30 later on.



Roche Holding climbed 1.15%. Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan and Lonza Group gained 0.7 to 0.9%.



Swiss Re declined 0.8%, while Credit Suisse, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, Richemont, UBS Group and Logitech lost 0.4 to 0.6%.



In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group gained about 2.4%, Tecan Group climbed 1.8%, Vifor Pharma gained 1.6% and Georg Fischer advanced 1.53%, while Lindt & Spruengli and Ems Chemie Holding gained 1.3% and 1.03%, respectively.



Kuehne & Nagel and Adecco lost 1.9% and 1.85%, respectively. Swatch Group ended nearly 1% down, while Helvetia and BB Biotech both lost about 0.75%.



A leading indicator for the Swiss economy signaled that the economic recovery after the pandemic is set to slow further in the coming months.



In economic news, results of a survey by the KOF economic institute showed the Swiss economic barometer dropped to 110.6 in September from 113.5 in August. Economists had forecast a score of 110.



The indicator eased for fourth straight month. Despite the slowing in recent months, the barometer remains above its long-term average.



The recurring decline is primarily attributable to bundles of indicators concerning foreign demand, the think tank said.



