Trifork Holding AG: Trifork Labs acquires 40% of Develco with focus on the Smart Building business area

Aarhus, 30 September, 2021 - Trifork, a provider of NextGen IT-services and solutions, has through its Labs business made a financial investment in Develco, that develops solutions within IoT (Internet of Things), wireless communication and embedding software in electronic devices, thereby supporting Trifork's Smart Building business area. Trifork Labs, which acts as Trifork's research and development arm through investments in innovative technology start-up companies, now holds a 40% share in Develco.

"There are rapid developments in intelligent digital solutions specifically in the construction industry and its broader applications. Solutions, that not only increase comfort and make life easier, but also solve problems we didn't even know we had. This is what we focus on in Trifork Smart Building and with our Labs investment in Develco, we are now closer to very experienced IoT capabilities so that we can cover the entire value chain and can help our customers get their products to market faster." says Søren Eskildsen, head of Trifork Smart Building.

Trifork and Develco have been working together for several years, creating the perfect cohesion between hardware and software, namely user-friendly and safe solutions to operate the products.

"We have known and worked with Trifork for several years and are very excited to become close partners with Trifork because it so obviously strengthens both companies for the benefit of our customers. With Trifork's international profile, we will have a much wider reach and also the opportunity to serve our existing customers even better. Therefore, we expect an accelerated growth of IoT solutions in the near future." Says Jacob Bjerre from Develco.

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO, pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

Jakob Bjerre, Develco CEO, jbj@develco.dk, +45 4177 8818

About Develco

Founded in 1989, Develco is an independent development partner, offering a full-service concept with focus on product development and management. Develco develops products based on electronics and embedded software, wireless communication technology and IoT solutions combined with strong project management. Customers include construction companies with their own product range as well as companies looking for an experienced technology partner to realize the good idea.

Read more about Develco on

About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in more than 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 900 employees in 57 business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers' business by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and its YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 240,000 people and with more than 25 million views since its inception. Trifork's R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on www.trifork.com

