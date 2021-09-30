Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time).

To accommodate ongoing public health requirements and travel considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is providing Shareholders and other interested parties the means to view or listen to the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting virtually at https://link.evertz.com/3oaIgVg using any web browser, or by downloading the Microsoft Teams app., at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on October 6, 2021. The live broadcast will feature a video webcast, as well as a feature to type questions to a moderator, who may pass them onto the presenters.

While the Company continues to discourage in-person attendance at the meeting, the Company expects to accommodate a very limited number of Shareholders in-person at the 2021 Annual Meeting located at:

Evertz Microsystems Ltd.

1160 Sutton Drive

Burlington, Ontario, Canada

However, under no circumstances should Shareholders attend the Annual Meeting in person if they are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, have been in direct contact with a person who has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, or if they have been informed to self-isolate/quarantine.

For the purposes of the Meeting, voting will not be available virtually and all Shareholders who are eligible to vote at the meeting are strongly encouraged to vote prior to the Meeting by submitting proxies no later than 48 hours before the Meeting in the manner described in the Company's Management Information Circular.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud."

