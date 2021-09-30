Focus Financial Partners: MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which MISSO Wealth Management ("MISSO"), a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, will join Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2001 by Jason Misso, MISSO serves high and ultra-high net worth individuals in Queensland and throughout Australia, with a specific focus on executives, business owners and self-employed professionals. Through a core emphasis on quality advice and transparency, MISSO delivers strategic advice through a holistic approach that is tailored to each client's specific needs and objectives. Key services include financial advice and planning, investment management, family office services, superannuation, estate and family succession planning, insurance advice and liability management.

"Joining Connectus will position us to expand the value proposition we offer our clients while maintaining our approach to providing unconflicted advice and our boutique culture," said Jason Misso, Founder of MISSO. "The array of client service tools and resources that Connectus provides will enable us to create a much richer client experience. Leveraging Connectus' shared resources will allow us to not only devote more time to our passion, which is serving our clients, but also to accelerating the growth of our business. We are excited by the prospect of Connectus helping our business evolve in a way that we could not have achieved on our own."

"We extend a very warm welcome to the MISSO team as the sixth addition to the Connectus family in Australia and the third addition in Brisbane since Connectus entered the Australian market late last year," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "MISSO further deepens Connectus' presence in the ultra-high net worth client segment in Australia and will bring differentiated expertise in serving this clientele to the Connectus consortium. We are thrilled with Connectus' continued growth and momentum in Australia, which reinforce the benefits of Connectus' growing scale and the value of the sophisticated resources it offers its firms, while enabling them to maintain the boutique cultures that made each of them so successful prior to joining Connectus."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus is a Focus partner firm with an innovative model for client-centric financial advisers who deliver comprehensive wealth management advice. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue managing their client relationships and maintaining their boutique cultures while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared services. As a consortium, Connectus offers integrated technology, investment support and centralized services, including compliance, accounting and talent management. Connectus also provides marketing capabilities to support business expansion through robust lead generation and organic growth programs. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers.

Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized capabilities. They benefit from Focus' global scale and extensive network of partner firms, continuity planning expertise and client solutions. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666322/MISSO-Wealth-Management-To-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-Connectus-Wealth-Advisers-Continuing-Connectus-Momentum-and-the-Expansion-of-its-Ultra-High-Net-Worth-Footprint-in-Australia