Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) ("Cuda" or the "Company") previously announced that it had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") to sell all of the shares of Cuda Energy Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that holds its Alberta assets, to an arm's length private company ("Purchaser") with a targeted closing date of September 30, 2021. Cuda and the Purchaser have mutually agreed to terminate the Agreement, as a mutual condition precedent was unable to be satisfied before closing. Cuda will continue to engage with its advisors and proceed to review other sales alternatives for the Alberta assets.

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the business of exploring for, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and acquiring oil and natural gas properties across North America. The Cuda management team has worked closely together in both private and public company environments. Cuda will continue to implement its proven strategy of exploring, acquiring, and exploiting with a long-term focus on large, light oil resource-based assets across North America including significant operational experience in the United States. The Cuda management team brings a full spectrum of geotechnical, engineering, negotiating and financial experience to its investment decisions.

