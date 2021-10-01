

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan posted some improvement in the third quarter of 2021, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Friday with a diffusion index score of +18.



That beat forecasts for a reading of +13 and was up from a score of +14 three months ago.



The outlook came in at +14, missing expectations for +15 but up from +13 in the previous quarter.



Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 10.1 percent, beating forecasts for a gain of 9.1 percent and up from 9.6 percent in the previous three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

