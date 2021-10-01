LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title:

First name:

Callum

Last name(s):

Laing

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI

213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.248 EUR

49600.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.248 EUR

49600.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

- MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

- Perception A, Phil Anderson & Charlie Nelson, phil@perceptiona.com, +44 (0)776 749 1519

SOURCE: MBH Corporation Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666375/MBH-Corporation-Plc-English