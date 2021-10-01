BlueChips: First Social Media Platform for Student Athletes, Coaches and Recruiters

BlueChips is a Game Changer for College Recruitment

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / BlueChips unveiled the first social media application for student-athletes that revolutionizes college recruitment. The BlueChips app enables high school athletes to gain exposure and connect directly with coaches and recruiters by allowing them to post game highlights, grade point averages, and tell their own stories, all on one platform.

"BlueChips is for student-athletes what LinkedIn is for professionals. It puts the best parts of being a student-athlete---showcasing your hard work, proving you've got what it takes to compete at the next level, and celebrating with fans---in your hands," says co-founder Shawn McGee.

BlueChips' Father-Son-Daughter Co-Founders

BlueChips is the brainchild of Shawn McGee, a former college athlete, and his children Miles and Elle McGee, both student-athletes. Miles, a starter on his high school basketball team with a 3.6 GPA, started hearing from schools and recruiters. He even received a call from a service promising exposure to college coaches for a fee of several thousand dollars. Miles and Shawn immediately agreed that this process should be free.

"Playing college sports can be life-changing, but getting in front of decision-makers has historically been difficult. Some parents have the resources to pay that fee, but what about the kid whose parents don't?" said Shawn.

Miles agreed, "Why should the student-athlete with more money have a better chance at recruitment when other athletes work just as hard?"

BlueChips' platform combines the power of social media with the $13 billion college sports industry. While recruiters typically communicate with coaches about student-athletes, and travel across the country to countless schools and events, BlueChips allows them to evaluate the whole field from the palm of their hands and computers. Using the BlueChips app coaches can filter their search by categories such as stats, positions, and location.

The goal of BlueChips is to level the playing field so that every student-athlete has the same opportunity to be seen by a recruiter regardless of their social, geographical, or financial circumstance. The app welcomes students participating in football, basketball, tennis, dance, band, and beyond.

