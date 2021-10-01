- (PLX AI) - ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback program begins Oct. 5.
- • To end no later than May 5 next year
- • Will not impact CET1 ratio, which was 15.7% at end of Q2
ING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|12,794
|12,884
|07:32
|12,476
|12,534
|07:41
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:37
|PRESSESPIEGEL/Unternehmen: ING, VODAFONE, E-AUTO, AIRBNB, BANKEN, IBM
|DJ PRESSESPIEGEL/Unternehmen
Die wirtschaftsrelevanten Themen aus den Medien, zusammengestellt von Dow Jones Newswires.
ING - Der neue Chef der niederländischen Großbank ING, Steven van Rijswijk...
► Artikel lesen
|07:10
|ING Starts EUR 1.7 Billion Share Buyback
|(PLX AI) - ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback program begins Oct. 5.• To end no later than May 5 next year• Will not impact CET1 ratio, which was 15.7% at end of Q2
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|ING Group: ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback programme
|ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback programme
ING announced today the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of ING Groep, with a maximum total...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|ING sieht wegen hoher Inflation wachsenden Druck auf EZB
|Mi
|ING, ABP indirectly invested in Israeli settlements: report
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ING GROEP NV
|12,552
|-1,12 %