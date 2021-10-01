Picton Property Income Ltd - Acquisition

1 October 2021

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497



Picton acquires income accretive city centre multi-let industrial estate

Picton has completed the freehold acquisition of Madleaze Trading Estate, located in central Gloucester for £13.1 million.

Adjacent to Gloucester Quays Retail Park and the Gloucester and Sharpness canal, the property comprises 18 industrial units totalling 304,000 sq ft on a 10.3 acre site. The estate is let to eight occupiers and currently includes two vacant units, which are to be refurbished prior to re-leasing.

The total rental income is £0.75 million per annum, equating to only £2.74 per sq ft. This is expected to rise to £0.86 million once the estate is fully let and has the potential to increase further as rents are reset to current market levels.

The purchase price reflects a net initial yield of 6.1% and a low capital value of £44 per sq ft, which is below the estimated reinstatement cost.

The Company has funded the acquisition using its revolving credit facility and the proforma LTV will increase to 22% post acquisition (June 2021: 21%).

Michael Morris, Chief Executive of Picton, commented:

"The estate offers short-term potential for income and capital growth through leasing vacant units and capturing the upside from such a low rental base. We intend to further improve and reposition the estate to widen its appeal for new and existing occupiers."

For further information,

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

