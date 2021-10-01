Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, DESIGNATED MANAGER, DEPOSITARY AND REGISTERED OFFICE

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited ("SREIT" or the "Company") announces that Schroder Investment Management Limited, an affiliate of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager, will be appointed as company secretary of the Company, effective 1 October 2021. On the same date, Langham Hall (Guernsey) Limited will be appointed to provide compliance services to the Company and its subsidiaries, and Langham Hall UK Depositary LLP will be appointed as the Company's depositary.

The Company's existing contract with Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited will also expire on 1 October 2021.

In Summer 2021, the Board of the Company initiated a tender process for the appointment of the Company's secretary and administrator. A number of potentially suitable firms were identified. Following this review, meetings were held with a shortlist of suitable firms. Langham Hall (Guernsey) Limited and Langham Hall UK Depositary LLP were selected by the Board. These arrangements are expected to deliver a modest reduction in fees paid by the Company.

Following this change, with effect from 1 October 2021 the Company's new registered office address is as follows:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

North Suite

2 Town Mills

Rue du Pre

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1LT

For further information: