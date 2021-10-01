AIM and Media Release

1 October 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

2021 Annual General Meeting details

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00 am (Perth time) on Friday, 26 November 2021 (2021 AGM) as a hybrid meeting:

in the Subiaco Room, Vibe Hotel, 9 Alvan Street, Subiaco , Western Australia ; and

, ; and online via the Lumi software platform accessible at and using the Meeting ID 366-918-669.

The closing date for receipt of nominations to be considered for election as a director at the 2021 AGM is 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 8 October 2021, being the date that is 35 business days (as that term is defined in Base Resources' constitution) before the date of the 2021 AGM.

Further information relating to the 2021 AGM, including the resolutions proposed and about how to participate in the 2021 AGM online, will be set out in the Notice of 2021 AGM to be made available on Base Resources' website (www.baseresources.com.au ) by 27 October 2021.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

