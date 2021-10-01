BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2021 Annual General Meeting details
PR Newswire
London, October 1
AIM and Media Release
1 October 2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
2021 Annual General Meeting details
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00 am (Perth time) on Friday, 26 November 2021 (2021 AGM) as a hybrid meeting:
- in the Subiaco Room, Vibe Hotel, 9 Alvan Street, Subiaco, Western Australia; and
- online via the Lumi software platform accessible at and using the Meeting ID 366-918-669.
The closing date for receipt of nominations to be considered for election as a director at the 2021 AGM is 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 8 October 2021, being the date that is 35 business days (as that term is defined in Base Resources' constitution) before the date of the 2021 AGM.
Further information relating to the 2021 AGM, including the resolutions proposed and about how to participate in the 2021 AGM online, will be set out in the Notice of 2021 AGM to be made available on Base Resources' website (www.baseresources.com.au) by 27 October 2021.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
