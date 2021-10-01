- (PLX AI) - Orange announces EUR 230 million increase in capital for Orange Bank.
- • Orange says Bank should significantly reduce its losses in 2021 thanks to an increase in Net Banking Income, up 57% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020
- • Orange also says to buy Groupama's 21.7% stake in Orange Bank; valuation details not disclosed
- • Groupama will remain a major commercial partner having extended the exclusivity granted to Orange Bank for everyday banking and consumer credit until 2028
