- (PLX AI) - Price target SEK 440.
|11,078
|11,238
|08:35
|11,062
|11,224
|08:35
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:28
|Getinge Resumed with Buy at Nordea
|Do
|Getinge invites to virtual Capital Markets Day on November 22, 2021
|21.09.
|GETINGE: Östra Hospital's new CSSD optimizes the surgical instrument workflow
|15.09.
|GETINGE: Part of a long chain that leads to saving more lives
|08.09.
|GETINGE: 25 years of providing digital traceability of surgical instruments
|08:22
|Finland's Nordea to pay record dividend as ECB restrictions end
|08:22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors has decided on distribution of ordinary dividend
|08:10
|Nordea to Pay EUR 0.72 Dividend on Oct. 5
|(PLX AI) - Nordea Board of Directors has decided on distribution of ordinary dividend.• Nordea to distribute an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.72 per share on Oct. 5• The dividend amount is already deducted...
|08:10
|Nordea to pay record dividend as ECB restrictions end
|Kurs
|%
|GETINGE AB
|34,880
|+3,07 %
|NORDEA BANK ABP
|11,110
|+0,13 %