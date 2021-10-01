DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading
WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
The following company is withdrawn from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with immediate effect, having been suspended for over six months, in accordance with rule 5.2 of the AQSE Rulebook.
Block Commodities Ltd Ordinary Shares
Symbol: BLCC
ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50
The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
