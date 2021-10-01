DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading

Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading 01-Oct-2021

WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE

The following company is withdrawn from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with immediate effect, having been suspended for over six months, in accordance with rule 5.2 of the AQSE Rulebook.

Block Commodities Ltd Ordinary Shares

Symbol: BLCC

ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50

