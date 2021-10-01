Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 Ticker-Symbol: B3M 
Frankfurt
01.10.21
08:11 Uhr
5,140 Euro
-0,060
-1,15 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.10.2021 | 08:34
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solteq Plc's CEO Leaves His Position in January 2022

HELSINKI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of Solteq Plc, Olli Väätäinen, has announced his resignation in order to assume a new position outside of Solteq. Väätäinen will continue in his current position as CEO of Solteq until the end of January 2022. The company will immediately start a process for finding a new CEO.

"I wish to thank Olli Väätäinen on behalf of the Board and the entire company for his significant contribution to the development of the company and leading towards profitable growth both domestically and internationally. I wish him success in the new challenges", concludes Markku Pietilä, Chairman of the Board of Solteq Plc.

Olli Väätäinen has acted as the company's CEO since 2017 and prior to that, since 2015, as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Nearly five years ago, I got involved in the company's operational activities to solve challenges in profitability and growth. During my term, the company's profitability improved significantly and excellent opportunities for international growth were created. I feel that the task that I was assigned to has been completed. It is time to hand over the responsibility of developing the company further," summarizes Olli Väätäinen.

Solteq Plc
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

Further information:

Chairman of the Board, Markku Pietilä?
Tel: +358 50?045 5156?
Email: markku.pietila@solteq.com?

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, manufacturing, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK and employs over 600 professionals.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc-s-ceo-leaves-his-position-in-january-2022,c3425299

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3425299/1475880.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/solteq/i/toimitusjohtaja-olli-vaatainen,c2962255

Toimitusjohtaja Olli Väätäinen

https://news.cision.com/solteq/i/olli-vaatainen,c2962256

Olli Vaatainen

SOLTEQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.