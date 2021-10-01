

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L), a B2B information services provider, said that it expects adjusted profit before tax for the full year ending 30 September 2021 to be significantly ahead of analysts' expectations before the impact of IAS 38. It reflects continuing strong growth in subscriptions in Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, especially people Intelligence, and the continuing turnaround in Asset Management.



The company stated that its financial position remains strong. Net cash at the end of August 2021 was 34.7 million pounds.



The company said it will provide a more detailed update at its full year results which will be announced on 18 November 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de