Ontic has completed the sale and licensing of certain legacy product lines from Triumph Group's Staverton facility in the UK. The transaction includes the existing facility and select product lines associated with the site.

The Staverton facility in Gloucestershire supports a range of platforms in the Military, Civil and Marine Markets including the Airbus A330, BAE Hawk and Tornado, as well as the weapon handling systems on a variety of submarines.

This acquisition expands Ontic's capacity in the UK following the successful growth of its existing facility in Cheltenham.

Gareth Hall, President and CEO of Ontic, said, "Ontic is excited at the opportunity to grow our UK presence with the purchase of the Staverton facility as part of our long-term strategy to expand the licensing solutions we are able to provide our partners across the industry. Not only will we be growing our business footprint with space, equipment, and product lines, but we will be welcoming 90+ talented new employees to the Ontic family, with expertise in mechanical solutions."

Ontic maintains a global focus by supporting customers and licencing partners from manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham and Bolton in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and newly added Staverton.

About Ontic:

With over 47 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 7,000 established aircraft parts. Ontic's portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets.

