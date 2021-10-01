Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021
WKN: A2PA3E ISIN: US36467X2062 Ticker-Symbol: GI11 
01.10.21
09:24 Uhr
PR Newswire
01.10.2021 | 09:10
Gaming Innovation Group expands with two new platform agreements with existing partner

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed two long-term agreements with an existing partner for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform (Core) technologies to facilitate the operator's multi-brand strategy and expansion into a number of EU markets. The contract has a fixed fee structure with a minimum duration of four years.

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says: "It is always a proud moment when an existing partner decides to expand the collaboration with additional brands and contracts, showing the value and power of our platform and its' services. We are very much looking forward to assisting in driving a successful long-term partnership. These new agreements add to the five signed earlier in 2021, and secures recurring revenues in the coming years."

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore.formo@gig.com +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-expands-with-two-new-platform-agreements-with-existing-partner,c3425349

© 2021 PR Newswire
