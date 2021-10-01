

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Friday, Italy's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1585 against the greenback, 128.82 against the yen, 0.8611 against the pound and 1.0792 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



