Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company 01-Oct-2021 / 08:43 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006615826

Issuer Name

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

IntegraFin Holdings plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Transact Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 6.943100 0.000000 6.943100 1447638 or reached Position of previous 7.0014% 7.0014% notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0006615826 1447638 6.943100 Sub Total 8.A 1447638 6.943100%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold IntegraFin 6.943100 Holdings plc Integrated Financial 6.943100 Arrangements Ltd IntegraLife UK 6.858900 Limited IntegraFin 6.943100 Holdings plc Integrated Financial 6.943100 Arrangements Ltd IntegraLife International 0.084200 Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

27-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

