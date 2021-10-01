Anzeige
Dow Jones News
01.10.2021 | 10:16
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company 01-Oct-2021 / 08:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006615826

Issuer Name

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

IntegraFin Holdings plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name           City of registered office Country of registered office 
Transact Nominees Limited London          United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 6.943100        0.000000            6.943100   1447638 
or reached 
Position of previous      7.0014%                        7.0014% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0006615826       1447638                      6.943100 
Sub Total 8.A       1447638                      6.943100%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate    Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person     undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
IntegraFin         6.943100 
Holdings plc 
Integrated 
Financial         6.943100 
Arrangements 
Ltd 
IntegraLife UK       6.858900 
Limited 
IntegraFin         6.943100 
Holdings plc 
Integrated 
Financial         6.943100 
Arrangements 
Ltd 
IntegraLife 
International       0.084200 
Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

27-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 0 
EQS News ID:  1237432 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237432&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2021 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
