Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2021 | 10:41
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Economic & Statistical Research: Equity Trading by Company - First North September 2021

The report "Equity Trading by Company" gives detailed information about the
market, reported by listed company and on a monthly basis. The report includes
the following information for the companies on First North: Market value at end
of month Average turnover per day, volume and number of trades Closing price
end of month Relative average spread Percentage of days the stock has been
traded for the month Turnover velocity

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018224
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.