- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse shareholders elect Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas as new members of the Board of Directors.
- • Lehmann will also become the new Chair of the Risk Committee
CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|8,390
|8,482
|11:38
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:22
|Credit Suisse strategy unveil on track after "relentless" work - chairman
|11:10
|Credit Suisse Shareholders Elect Lehmann and Colombas to Board
|(PLX AI) - Credit Suisse shareholders elect Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas as new members of the Board of Directors. • Lehmann will also become the new Chair of the Risk Committee
► Artikel lesen
|11:10
|Credit Suisse strategy on track to be laid out this year - chairman
|08:20
|CS-Board beschliesst über Greensill-Report: Am Wochenende tagt VR der Bank. Unter Präsident Horta gehts ...
|07:28
|Zukunft der Credit Suisse: Was der neue Präsident mit der CS vor hat: Bei der Überarbeitung der Strategie ...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
|8,436
|-1,13 %