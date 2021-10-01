

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurozone flash consumer price data is due. Inflation is forecast to rise to 3.3 percent in September from 3 percent in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1581 against the greenback, 128.66 against the yen, 0.8595 against the pound and 1.0788 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



