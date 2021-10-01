(PLX AI) - WorldQuant now holds a short position at 0.51% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co..
|11:46
|FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Initiated By WorldQuant
|14.09.
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue and private placement
|The share capital of FLSmidth & Co. A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 September 2021 in the
ISIN below.
ISIN: DK0010234467...
|14.09.
|FLSmidth A/S: Registration of share capital increase of 6,400,000 new shares completed
|Company announcement 15-2021 - 14 September 2021
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA,...
|10.09.
|Sustainable Energy Solutions partners with FLSmidth for Cryogenic Carbon Capture system adaptation and commercialisation
|10.09.
|FLSmidth A/S: Completion of offering of new shares in FLSmidth & Co. A/S in connection with directed issue and private placement
|Company announcement 14-2021 - 10 September 2021
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN...
|FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
|29,430
|-1,44 %