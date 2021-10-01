DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2021 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B
DEALING DATE: 30/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 456.4901
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34294
CODE: CW8U
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 123369 EQS News ID: 1237507 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237507&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 01, 2021 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)