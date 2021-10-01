DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure Regarding News or Rumors

Today, there has been some news in the media with regards to transfer of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. shares, owned by LYY Telekomünikasyon A.S. in which our Bank has ownership, to Türkiye Wealth Fund. There has not been any transaction in relation with the said transfer. Our Bank regularly considers and reviews its options regarding such shares. The Bank shall make public disclosure in accordance with the relevant legislations, should any certain development requiring a public announcement occurs.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

