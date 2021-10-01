Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Dow Jones News
01.10.2021 | 11:55
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure Regarding News or Rumors

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure Regarding News or Rumors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure Regarding News or Rumors 01-Oct-2021 / 10:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Disclosure Regarding News or Rumors

DATE September 30, 2021

Today, there has been some news in the media with regards to transfer of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. shares, owned by LYY Telekomünikasyon A.S. in which our Bank has ownership, to Türkiye Wealth Fund. There has not been any transaction in relation with the said transfer. Our Bank regularly considers and reviews its options regarding such shares. The Bank shall make public disclosure in accordance with the relevant legislations, should any certain development requiring a public announcement occurs.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 123392 
EQS News ID:  1237474 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237474&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2021 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
