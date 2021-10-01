NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of member ID on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pareto Securities AB

Pareto Securities AB, the Direct Clearing Member on Nasdaq Equity Derivatives Markets, is changing the member ID from "Ö" to "PAS". Change of the member ID will be effective in Genium INET as of Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021. Member: Pareto Securities AB GENIUM INET ID to be activated: PAS Valid in Genium INET system as of: 5th of October, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr, telephone +46 84 05 64 95. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018260