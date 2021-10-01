Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2021 | 12:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of member ID on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pareto Securities AB

Pareto Securities AB, the Direct Clearing Member on Nasdaq Equity Derivatives
Markets, is changing the member ID from "Ö" to "PAS". Change of the member ID
will be effective in Genium INET as of Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021. 



Member:                                  
Pareto Securities AB 
GENIUM INET ID to be activated:               PAS
Valid in Genium INET system as of:             5th of October, 2021



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix
von Bahr, telephone +46 84 05 64 95. 



Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018260
