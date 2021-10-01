

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 5.45 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is up over 27% at $1.94



Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up over 23% at $0.69



Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is up over 19% at $12.68



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) is up over 10% at $1.92



SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is up over 8% at $24.68



QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is up over 7% at $5.75



Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 7% at $1.19



Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is up over 6% at $0.80



Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 6% at $0.38



In the Red



Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) is down over 16% at $1.47



IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is down over 12% at $14.98



Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is down over 11% at $3.38



Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is down over 11% at $0.41



Onion Global Limited (OG) is down over 6% at $8.28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IRONNET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de