

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp. (EXC) announced the senior leadership for Utility and Competitive Energy Businesses. The company said the separation remains on track to close in the first quarter of 2022. Christopher Crane, Exelon president and CEO, will continue as CEO of the regulated utility business, which will be called Exelon. Joseph Nigro, Exelon CFO, will continue as CFO of Exelon.



Joseph Dominguez, currently CEO of ComEd, has been named CEO of Exelon Generation and incoming CEO of the competitive energy business, which will be called Constellation. Daniel Eggers, currently senior vice president of corporate finance for Exelon, has been named CFO of Exelon Generation and incoming CFO of Constellation.



The company said Calvin Butler, CEO of Exelon Utilities, will assume the role of interim CEO of ComEd, in addition to his current duties.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXELON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de