RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Trading Statement

RSL FINANCE (NO. 1) PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOND REDEMPTION

In respect of the

RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC 6.625% secured bonds due 2038 (the "Bonds")

1 October 2021

RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC announces that Sanctuary Housing Association ("Sanctuary") has agreed to purchase £72.5 million Initial Face Value of the Bonds. The purchase of the Bonds will take place on 6 October 2021 and the Bonds will then be submitted for cancellation on such date.

This Bond purchase will affect a corresponding repayment in full of Sanctuary's underlying loan with RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC.

For further information, please contact:

Luigi Belli, Director - Treasury Services, Sanctuary Group