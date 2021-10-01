RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Trading Statement
London, October 1
RSL FINANCE (NO. 1) PLC
ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOND REDEMPTION
In respect of the
RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC 6.625% secured bonds due 2038 (the "Bonds")
1 October 2021
RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC announces that Sanctuary Housing Association ("Sanctuary") has agreed to purchase £72.5 million Initial Face Value of the Bonds. The purchase of the Bonds will take place on 6 October 2021 and the Bonds will then be submitted for cancellation on such date.
This Bond purchase will affect a corresponding repayment in full of Sanctuary's underlying loan with RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC.
For further information, please contact:
Luigi Belli, Director - Treasury Services, Sanctuary Group
