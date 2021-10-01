Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
01.10.2021 | 13:58
RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Trading Statement

PR Newswire

London, October 1

RSL FINANCE (NO. 1) PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOND REDEMPTION

In respect of the

RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC 6.625% secured bonds due 2038 (the "Bonds")

1 October 2021

RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC announces that Sanctuary Housing Association ("Sanctuary") has agreed to purchase £72.5 million Initial Face Value of the Bonds. The purchase of the Bonds will take place on 6 October 2021 and the Bonds will then be submitted for cancellation on such date.

This Bond purchase will affect a corresponding repayment in full of Sanctuary's underlying loan with RSL Finance (No. 1) PLC.

For further information, please contact:

Luigi Belli, Director - Treasury Services, Sanctuary Group

