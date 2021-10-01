Scientists in Germany developed a method to determine the structure and degradation of module backsheets and encapsulants in the field, by analyzing the material's near infrared light transmission. Applying the theory to a multi-MW PV plant, the group was able to identify four different backsheet types. With further development, the method could be a valuable tool to monitor module degradation in the field and spot faults early on.Backsheet and encapsulant issues in the field, allowing moisture into the electrical workings of a PV module, are one of the most common causes of performance loss ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...