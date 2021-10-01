

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing sector growth eased for the third month in a row in September, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 53.5 in September from 56 in August. The latest index reading was the lowest level since February.



Economists had forecast a score of 54.5. A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.



Growth in both production and new orders eased in September. Suppliers' delivery time lengthened.



On the price front, input price inflation and output prices increased in September.



Employment increased marginally in September and backlogs of works rose further.



The overall sentiment eased to the lowest in five months in September. Firms expected a rise in output from present 12 months' time, with the hope for an end to the pandemic.



'Poland's manufacturers reported that client demand growth has softened and hinted at the possibility of the sector heading towards a period of dreaded stagflation,' Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit, said.



