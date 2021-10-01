

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing expansion slowed in September, yet remained robust, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Friday.



The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 64.6 in September from 60.1 in August.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.



'The downward trend in PMI totals indicates that expansion in the industry has slowed down in recent months, while supply shortages and supply disruptions have become an increasing challenge for the industry,' Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.



Among the sub-indexes, order intake and production increased in September. Employment and delivery time rose, while inventories declined.



Suppliers' raw material and intermediate goods prices increased in September. Cost pressure increased and included more product groups.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

