

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation continued to increase in September, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.5 percent increase in August. In July, inflation was 5.0 percent.



Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 28.6 percent yearly in September. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de