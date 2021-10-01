Vulcan Industries Plc - Delay in publication of Annual report

1 October 2021

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Delay in publication of Annual report

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) announces that there have been delays in finalising the Audit of the Group accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021. The delays have occurred as a result of recent illness to senior finance staff. The auditors are working towards completion and the company expects to formally announce its audited financial statements early in October 2021.

Pursuant to Rule 5.1, AQSE has suspended trading in the Company's shares from 7 a.m. today. Trading is expected to resume once the audited financial statements have been published.

