Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2021 | 14:22
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vulcan Industries Plc - Delay in publication of Annual report

Vulcan Industries Plc - Delay in publication of Annual report

PR Newswire

London, October 1

1 October 2021

Vulcan Industries plc
("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Delay in publication of Annual report

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) announces that there have been delays in finalising the Audit of the Group accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021. The delays have occurred as a result of recent illness to senior finance staff. The auditors are working towards completion and the company expects to formally announce its audited financial statements early in October 2021.

Pursuant to Rule 5.1, AQSE has suspended trading in the Company's shares from 7 a.m. today. Trading is expected to resume once the audited financial statements have been published.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plcVia Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)+44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez+44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius+ 44 7866 384 707

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.