Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY ISIN: US05722G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 68V 
Tradegate
01.10.21
13:33 Uhr
21,200 Euro
-0,170
-0,80 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,37021,46015:35
21,34021,42015:35
PR Newswire
01.10.2021 | 14:40
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA and Baker Hughes complete merger between MHWirth and SDS

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the joint press announcement dated 2 March 2021 from Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and Akastor ASA (Oslo: AKAST). The parties have today completed the transaction that combines the operations of Baker Hughes' Subsea Drilling Systems (SDS) business with Akastor's wholly owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS (MHWirth) in line with the terms and conditions described in the earlier announcement.

The company, which is owned 50/50 by Baker Hughes and Akastor, will be named HMH. The operations and services of SDS and MHWirth will continue to be offered under the current branding during an integration and transition period.

As part of the transaction, Akastor has today received a net cash consideration of approximately USD 78 million constituting the agreed consideration to Akastor of USD 100 million less specific transaction adjustment factors.

The transaction will be recognised in Akastor's Q4 financials.

For more information on HMH, please visit their website www.hmhw.com

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5.12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa-and-baker-hughes-complete-merger-between-mhwirth-and-sds,c3425632

BAKER HUGHES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.