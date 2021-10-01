NEO Finance AB: Amended Articles of Association of NEO Finance, AB registered after the increase of the authorized capital

On 30 September 2021 amended Articles of Association NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorized capital of the Company. Following the increase of the authorized capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 1 784 435,84 and is divided into 4 055 536 units of shares, which grant 4 055 536 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0.44. Aleksejus Loskutovas Head of Administration Email: aleksejus.loskutovas@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018336