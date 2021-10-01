Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
News + STRONG BUY + Insider Käufe! Bullische Signale um in diese Aktie zu investieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2021 | 15:53
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: Amended Articles of Association of NEO Finance, AB registered after the increase of the authorized capital

On 30 September 2021 amended Articles of Association NEO Finance, AB
(hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal
Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorized capital
of the Company. 

Following the increase of the authorized capital of the Company, such capital
is equal to EUR 1 784 435,84 and is divided into 4 055 536 units of shares,
which grant 4 055 536 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0.44. 



Aleksejus Loskutovas    
Head of Administration    
Email: aleksejus.loskutovas@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018336
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.