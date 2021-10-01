Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Tradegate
01.10.21
13:45 Uhr
2,640 Euro
-0,060
-2,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.10.2021 | 16:04
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 1

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name STEPHANIE COX
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionVEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED ON 1 OCTOBER 2019 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL50,000shares vested & exercised
£2.2614,854 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 50,000 shares vested & exercised

14,854 shares sold at £2.26
e)Date of the transaction2021-09-30
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name KEN GILMARTIN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE:

FOR THE PERIOD 2020-2022
TOTAL NO OF SHARES AWARDED 187,771
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2023 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2025

FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023
TOTAL NO OF SHARES AWARDED 209,018
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026

AWARD OF 100,000 CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

50% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN SEPTEMBER 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 50% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN SEPTEMBER 2023
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL496,789
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		496,789 options granted

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-09-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
© 2021 PR Newswire
© 2021 PR Newswire