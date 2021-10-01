NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New additional member ID on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: HRTEU Limited

HRTEU Limited, the Non-Clearing Member on Financial Derivatives, has requested a new additional member ID "HRTU1". The new additional ID will be effective on Genium INET as of Friday, 1st of October, 2021. Member: HRTEU Limited New additional GENIUM INET ID: HRTU1 Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 1st of October, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander, telephone +44 (7785) 616500. Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018348