Freitag, 01.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2021 | 16:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New additional member ID on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: HRTEU Limited

HRTEU Limited, the Non-Clearing Member on Financial Derivatives, has requested
a new additional member ID "HRTU1". The new additional ID will be effective on
Genium INET as of Friday, 1st of October, 2021. 

Member: HRTEU Limited

New additional GENIUM INET ID: HRTU1

Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 1st of October, 2021


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander, telephone +44 (7785) 616500. 



Nasdaq

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018348
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
