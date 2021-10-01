Anzeige
Freitag, 01.10.2021
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2021 | 17:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extra distribution in Electrolux (181/21)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Electrolux AB (Electrolux) held on
August 27, 2021, approved an extra distribution of SEK 17.00 per share through
split redemption. The Ex-date is October 4, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards and futures in
Electrolux (ELUXB). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018382
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
