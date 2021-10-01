NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extra distribution in Electrolux (181/21)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Electrolux AB (Electrolux) held on August 27, 2021, approved an extra distribution of SEK 17.00 per share through split redemption. The Ex-date is October 4, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards and futures in Electrolux (ELUXB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018382